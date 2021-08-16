Nifty50 at record closing high, extends gains to six straight day; broader indices lag

Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh record highs on Monday with the 50-scrip Nifty50 index extending gains for the six session in a row. Metal and oil & gas shares led the market higher, however the absence of much-awaited participation of the banking pack along with weakness in auto and pharma stocks limited the upside.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 145.29 points or 0.26 percent to end at 55,582.58 and the broader 50-scrip benchmark climbed up 33.95 points or 0.21 percent to settle at 16,563.05 -- both record closing highs. During the session, Sensex and Nifty logged fresh lifetime highs of 55,680.75 and 16,585.45 respectively.

Among blue-chip stocks, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and JSW Steel -- ending between 1.31 percent and 3.67 percent higher -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, power Grid, Bajaj Auto, SBI and UltraTech, ending between 1.53 percent and 2.60 percent lower, were the worst hit among the 29 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the top contributors to the gain in the 30-scrip index, whereas Infosys, SBI and Maruti Suzuki were the biggest drags.

"The market's resilience at record valuations is surprising. It is now led by retail investors who are buying at every small dip. As long as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) refrain from turning major sellers in the market, the momentum is likely to continue," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, told CNBCTV18.com.

Broader markets remained weak, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices -- down 0.34 percent and 0.78 percent respectively -- underperforming the headline gauges.

In the broader markets, Fortis, REC, JSW Energy, Sun Pharma Advanced Research and VIP Industries -- ending between 3.23 percent and 8.56 percent higher -- were among the top gainers. On the flipside, Vodafone Idea, Crompton Greaves Consumer, TVS, IOC Chemicals and Kaveri Seed, down between 2.86 percent and 7.44 percent, were among the top losers.

"The Prime Minister's announcement of an infra and capex master plan on Independence Day, increasing retail participation and the opening up of the economy are among the things that are looking positive," said Anita Gandhi, director, Arihant Capital Markets.

In his Independence Day address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gatishakti' initiative to bring employment opportunities for the youth and to help in holistic infrastructure growth.

"The next three years in India are only about infrastructure, commercial construction and real estate," Sanjiv Bhasin, Director at IIFL Securities, told CNBC-TV18.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) shares ended 0.56 percent lower, after the company's quarterly net profit that grew nearly nine times on a year-on-year basis but fell short of Street estimates.

Tata Steel continued its gaining momentum to close with a gain of 3.96 percent on strong comments from the management after its Q1 earnings announcement. B rokerages see upside in the stock after the company's strong quarterly show, and robust outlook for its India and Europe businesses.

NSE's India VIX index -- which tracks the expectation of volatility in the near term -- rose 3.59 percent to 13.46, having spiked as much as 5.16 percent during the session.

Overall market breadth favoured bears with an advance-decline ratio of nearly 1:2, as 1,166 stocks rose on BSE against 2,129 that fell.

Devyani International shares made a strong debut on stock exchanges before giving up some of their initial gains, but outshining three other companies that also listed their shares on Monday. The Devyani stock ended at Rs 122.60 apiece on NSE, 36 percent above the issue price of Rs 90.

Globally, a 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China's economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent, easing from a record level scaled last week. S&P 500 futures traded 0.21 percent lower, signalling weakness ahead on Wall Street.

Earlier in the day, shares in other Asian markets slipped after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 with vaccinations.