Nifty zooms 1,000 points in a month — 4 reasons that led the rally

From the lows of March 20, 2023, Nifty has rallied more than 10,00 points. For the Bank Nifty, it has been 3,000 points in the last 17 sessions (7.6 percent). The broader markets have done quite well too but what are the key factors that caused this?

FII aggression on the short side has been a key factor

Net shorts are calculated by deducting the longs from the foreign institutional investor (FII) short positions on Index Futures. FII net short positions had swelled to record levels of near 1,94,000 contracts when Nifty fell to 16,828 on March 20, 2023. With the markets gaining momentum on the upside, FII were forced to cover out the shorts which gives a fillip to the Nifty.

Nifty level Net Short Positions (In contracts) Short Position March 20 16828 1,94,000 91% April 13 17730 29,000 61%

FII reversed trend and started buying in cash market

After selling non stop for past many months, FII started buying in cash market towards the end of March. They have not sold in cash market in past 10 sessions.

Date FII net Buys (Rs. In Cr) 13-Apr-23 222 12-Apr-23 1908 11-Apr-23 343 10-Apr-23 883 06-Apr-23 476 05-Apr-23 807 03-Apr-23 322 31-Mar-23 358 29-Mar-23 1245 28-Mar-23 1531 TOTAL 8094

(Source: Provisional Data on NSE/BSE)

Rate Hiking cycling nearing an end globally- That is the hope!

Street senses that most global central banks may pause interest rate hikes or be nearing a peak, with some forecasting some possible monetary loosening towards the end of 2023 or early 2024 due to sluggish economic growth. Key to track would be any change in Feds monetary policy.

RBI in its recent policy also paused after hiking rep rates by 250 bps in past 1 year though RBI Governor cautioned that ‘it’s a pause and not a pivot’

Valuations reasonable post correction

Nifty corrected 2,000 points from its peak of 18,888 on December 1, 2022 and that correction made valuations more palatable. Nifty's PE dropped to around 17.5x one-year forward earnings which was mostly in line with its 10 year average and a sharp downtick from near 20x forward evening.

Key tracking points from here on

Valuations are back around 18.6x which is not as cheap as a year back and FII short positioning has also come down considerably as we have witnessed massive short covering.

Key triggers to track from here on will be:

1. Ongoing earnings season as the street is still building in mid teen growth in FY25 Nifty EPS which could get scaled down owing to global slowdown.

2. Fear of a weak monsoon looms due to El Nino threat: Skymet expects the upcoming June-September monsoon to be 'below normal' to the tune of 94 percent of the long period average which has raised concerns about food grain production in INDIA.

3. FII inflows seem to have turned the corner but need to see this last.

4. Fed next meeting in May 2023 which is scheduled for May 2-3 will be crucial to understand how many rate hikes they have in store.