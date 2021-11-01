Nifty won't dip below 16,500, realty upcycle starting, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said bull markets go up on the wall of worry and so as long as there is worry, he expects the markets to keep going. He is extremely bullish on select public sector banks as they are trading at attractive valuations.

Big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, of Rare Enterprises believes that the market won’t correct more than 10 percent of its value. In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy and Prashant Nair, Jhunjhunwala said he does not expect Nifty to go below 16,500. He added that India is in the early stage of a long upcycle in real estate.

“Today, the index has made a top at around 18,600. I don’t think the index is going to go below 16,500-16,800. In my opinion, it won’t correct more than 10 percent of its value.”

“We are at the early stage of a long upcycle in real estate. However, this time the increase in speculative prices will not be so fast, it will be steady. The speculative part will come when people buy houses and offices for investment rather than for usage. At this moment, you have demand from only actual users. Also, one big factor is reduction in interest rates; and so, it has become very affordable now.”

“I am extremely bullish on PSU banks. Somewhere their valuations are ridiculous even today. We have PSUs that are valued at 2x-3x EBITDA, those cannot be their valuations. Canara Bank has the same book size as ICICI Bank but Canara Bank has a market cap of Rs 40,000 crore whereas ICICI Bank is in lakhs of crores. So, I am extremely bullish on public sector banks selectively.”

