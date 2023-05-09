Nifty upside capped at 18,800 in the near term: CLSA

The Nifty's upside potential in the near term could be limited to the range of 18,500-18,800. This suggests that the market may face resistance around these levels, which could hinder further upward movement.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Laurence Balanco of CLSA said While the Nifty's upside may be limited to the range of 18,500-18,800, a breakthrough could pave the way for a target of 21,000, adding that a break below 3,800 on the S&P 500 could pose a threat to the Nifty's downward movement.

He said, “In the short term, unfortunately, we think we get to the top of the range, so we are talking about 18,500-18,800, which is likely to cap the upside in the near term. And then we see further ranging activity.”

This signifies a potentially significant bullish move that could pave the way for further gains. Traders should closely watch for any decisive moves that breach this resistance level, as it could signal a shift in market sentiment.

Talking about S&P 500's impact on the Nifty, Balanco said that a break below 3,800 on the S&P 500 could threaten a downward move for the Nifty. As the S&P 500 is a key benchmark index in the global market, its performance can influence sentiment and investor behaviour in other markets, including the Nifty. Therefore, traders and investors should keep a close eye on the S&P 500's movements as it may have implications for the Indian stock market.

“The real threat for Nifty retesting the 15,100 area would only come from the S&P break of the 3,800 area. So that would be the level that we are looking at a break below 3,800, that would threaten a break below 16,700-16,800 for Nifty and then line up for a test of 15,100-15,300 area,” he said.

