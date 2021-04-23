Nifty turns 25: Here's how the NSE index has evolved

NSE Nifty marked its 25th anniversary on Thursday, April 22. The broader equity barometer has come a long way and crossed many milestones since its launch on April 22, 1996.

The index started its journey at 1,107, with the base year set as November 1995 at 1,000. Since then, it has reached a record high of 15,289 on February 8, 2021. It took the NSE benchmark index nearly about 18 years to reach the level of 7,000, while the next 8,000 points came in just seven years.

The journey

The first 1,00 points took the longest for the benchmark and Nifty reached the 2,000-mark in December 2004 after nine years of its origin. The 3,000 mark came in just 13 months after in January 2006, while the 5,000 milestone was achieved in September 2007. Three months later, Nifty in December 2007 was at 6,000 level.

Thereafter, it took the NSE frontline index more than six years to complete the journey from 6,000 to 7,000 amid the market slump due to the 2008 Global financial crisis. After the Narendra Modi-led government's rise to power, the Nifty scaled the 7,000-mark on 12 May 2014 and then went past the 8000-mark in September 2014. It took Nifty just a little over six years to scale from 8,000 to its record high of 15,000. The move from 14,000 to 15,000 was the quickest—covered over just 25 days.

Sectoral representation

Over the years, the composition of sectors represented on the Nifty has also changed tremendously.

"With a change in the economy from manufacturing to services over the past three decades and the rise of the private sector, the sectoral representation in 2021 is vastly different from that of 1996," said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

In 1996, the benchmark had zero representation from the IT sector and was dominated by Consumer, PSU Banks, and other sectors such as Oil & Gas, NBFC, Autos, Metals, and Textiles, the brokerage report stated.

Private Banks had only one representative in the form of HDFC Bank with 0.4 percent weight, it added. The top two sectors in 2021 are Private Banks with 25.5 percent weight and Technology at 16.1 percent weightage. These had 0.4 percent and 0 percent representation in the beginning. Meanwhile, MOSL reported that PSU Banks and Metals have also seen a massive decline in weights to 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively in 2021, from 12.2 percent and 10.7 percent in 1996.

Stocks

The complexion of the index has undergone a drastic change since its inception. Of the 50 stocks in the Nifty, thirteen companies—HDFC Bank, RIL, HDFC, ITC, HUL, L&T, SBI, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Steel, Grasim, Hero and Hindalco—have been a part of the index’s journey since inception.

Back in 1996, public lender State Bank of India (SBI) had the highest weightage at nearly 8.6 percent, followed by Tata Motors at 6.9 percent. Even though they continue to be a part of the index, they are not even in the top 10 in terms of weightage.

Currently, Reliance Industries is currently the highest weighted stock, followed by HDFC Bank.

Market cap

The combined market cap of these 13 companies has grown at a CAGR of 18 percent between April 1996 and February 2021, said the brokerage firm. It also noted that the common stock weightage in the Nifty-50 has reduced to 44 percent currently from 50.8 percent in April 1996.

Nifty50 and the crises

As per the brokerage report, Nifty's journey has mirrored the country’s economic growth from the time that it was launched. After the initial phase of political instability over 1996–98, the benchmark has witnessed several crises like the Asian Financial Crisis, the dot com bubble, the Global Financial Crisis, the Taper Tantrum, and the COVID pandemic currently.

The recent sprint to 15,000 this month from pandemic lows of 7,600 hit in March 2022 has seen the index has doubled in just 220 days.