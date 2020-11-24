Market Nifty took 18 months to hit 13,000 from 12,000: 5 key factors in the journey Updated : November 24, 2020 05:01 PM IST It took 40 months for Nifty to rise from 10,000 to 13,000 and 18 months from 12,000 to 13,000. The index has gained over 70 percent in eight months since March. The Nifty50 index surpasses 13,000-mark in trade today after sinking to 7,511 in March 2020. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.