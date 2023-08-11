ICICI Direct sees Nifty at 20,700 by Diwali — which stocks to buy?

2 Min Read
Indian equity benchmark Nifty is undergoing a healthy consolidation after a sharp rally of 19 percent from March lows. Analysts at ICICI Direct expect the Nifty to touch 20,700 by Diwali 2023 and 21,400 by March 2024. The target price implies a potential upside of 6 percent to 10 percent from the current market levels.
The index was trading 96.60 points, or 0.49 percent lower at Rs 19,446.50 level in trade Friday. Earlier on July 20, the Nifty ended on the brink of 20,000. The index scaled a new high of 19,991.85, beating its previous record of 19,851.70.
"Our model suggest that Nifty is following CY14, CY17 playbook, wherein post large consolidation breakouts, intermediate corrections to the tune of 5-7 percent always presented buying opportunity to ride structural bull run with key support at 18600," ICICI Direct said.
The brokerage expects broad-based rally to be led by BFSI, IT and Telecom while Metal, Infra, Power and PSU Banks are expected to generate alpha.
"Midcaps outperformance in early cycle: Ratio of Nifty Midcap100/Nifty500 is at cusp of breakout, signalling outperformance over next few years," it noted.
ICICI Direct expects Nifty Bank to gradually head towards 48600 with strong support around 42000 levels.
Here the the sectors and top picks by ICICI Direct—
BFSI: HDFC Bank, SBI, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, L&T Finance, LIC HSG
PSU: HAL, NTPC, Engineers India, Hindustan Copper, PFC, IRCON, BEML
Capital goods: L&T, Siemens, SKF, BEL, KSB, Thermax, KEC, Bharat Wire ropes, AIA Engineering, RHIM
Auto: Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Escorts, Exide, Gabriel, SSWL, Balkrishna Ind, CIE India
Telecom & IT: Reliance Industries, TCS, LTIM, Birlasoft, Coforge, Persistent, Sonata Software
Consumption & Retail: Marico, Titan, United Spirits, Vguard, Havells, Kajaria Ceramics, Dixon, TTK Prestige
Pharma & Chemicals: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Divi's Labs, Ajanta Pharma, Caplin point, Syngene, PI Industries, Deepak Nitrite
Real Estate, Infra and Metals: DLF, Brigade Enterprise, Ambuja Cement, Sagar Cement, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Graphite India.
Others: Trent, BDL, Tejas Networks, Lemontree, HOEC ,Union Bank, KKCL, Praj Inds, Tata power, Finolex pipes, PCBL
