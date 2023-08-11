CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsICICI Direct sees Nifty at 20,700 by Diwali — which stocks to buy?

ICICI Direct sees Nifty at 20,700 by Diwali — which stocks to buy?

ICICI Direct sees Nifty at 20,700 by Diwali — which stocks to buy?
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Aug 11, 2023 12:19:04 PM IST (Published)

Analysts at ICICI Direct expect the Nifty to touch 20,700 by Diwali 2023 and 21,400 by March 2024. The brokerage expects broad-based rally to be led by BFSI, IT and Telecom while Metal, Infra, Power and PSU Banks are expected to generate alpha.

Indian equity benchmark Nifty is undergoing a healthy consolidation after a sharp rally of 19 percent from March lows. Analysts at ICICI Direct expect the Nifty to touch 20,700 by Diwali 2023 and 21,400 by March 2024. The target price implies a potential upside of 6 percent to 10 percent from the current market levels.

Share Market Live


The index was trading 96.60 points, or 0.49 percent lower at Rs 19,446.50 level in trade Friday. Earlier on July 20, the Nifty ended on the brink of 20,000. The index scaled a new high of 19,991.85, beating its previous record of 19,851.70.
"Our model suggest that Nifty is following CY14, CY17 playbook, wherein post large consolidation breakouts, intermediate corrections to the tune of 5-7 percent always presented buying opportunity to ride structural bull run with key support at 18600," ICICI Direct said.
The brokerage expects broad-based rally to be led by BFSI, IT and Telecom while Metal, Infra, Power and PSU Banks are expected to generate alpha.
"Midcaps outperformance in early cycle: Ratio of Nifty Midcap100/Nifty500 is at cusp of breakout, signalling outperformance over next few years," it noted.
ICICI Direct expects Nifty Bank to gradually head towards 48600 with strong support around 42000 levels.

Here the the sectors and top picks by ICICI Direct—

BFSI: HDFC Bank, SBI, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, L&T Finance, LIC HSG
PSU: HAL, NTPC, Engineers India, Hindustan Copper, PFC, IRCON, BEML
Capital goods: L&T, Siemens, SKF, BEL, KSB, Thermax, KEC, Bharat Wire ropes, AIA Engineering, RHIM
Auto: Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Escorts, Exide, Gabriel, SSWL, Balkrishna Ind, CIE India
Telecom & IT: Reliance Industries, TCS, LTIM, Birlasoft, Coforge, Persistent, Sonata Software
Consumption & Retail: Marico, Titan, United Spirits, Vguard, Havells, Kajaria Ceramics, Dixon, TTK Prestige
Pharma & Chemicals: Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, Divi's Labs, Ajanta Pharma, Caplin point, Syngene, PI Industries, Deepak Nitrite
Real Estate, Infra and Metals: DLF, Brigade Enterprise, Ambuja Cement, Sagar Cement, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Graphite India.
Others: Trent, BDL, Tejas Networks, Lemontree, HOEC ,Union Bank, KKCL, Praj Inds, Tata power, Finolex pipes, PCBL
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

niftyNifty 50Stocks to buy

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X