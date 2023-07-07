In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hong Kong SAR-based investor Adrian Mowat shared a positive outlook on the performance of Nifty stocks.

While global markets have witnessed volatility due to various factors, including geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, the Nifty index has shown remarkable stability. The consistent upward trajectory of the majority of Nifty stocks reaffirms the attractiveness of the Indian market for both domestic and international investors.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hong Kong SAR-based investor Adrian Mowat shared a positive outlook on the performance of Nifty stocks. According to Mowat, out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, an impressive 42 are trading higher on a year-to-date basis.

He said, “When you look at the market technical, 42 out of 50 of the Nifty stocks are up year-to-date, some of them very substantially like the auto companies .”

According to him, when examining the situation in the United States, the equal-weighted indices for the S&P, as opposed to the market cap-weighted indices, have shown minimal change throughout the year. In other words, while the market cap indices indicate a bullish market, it is not widespread and lacks broad participation, as noted by Mowat.

As the global economy continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic, the Indian stock market appears to be well-positioned for further growth. The performance of the Nifty stocks serves as an encouraging sign for investors, signaling the potential for continued upward momentum.

