Since the start of 2023, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been slowly pulling out of the Indian markets. Meanwhile, Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been largely in the green. The flow of funds can be ascribed to India doing better than its peers in the past few months and the Chinese economy struggling due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns.

However, with now the Chinese economy starting to open up quickly and valuations in markets like South Korea and Taiwan being attractive, many foreign funds are likely to be looking at these available options.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Alternate Strategies spoke at length about the Indian equity market and state of the Chinese economy and where things stand currently.

Also Read | Mark Mobius to increase allocation to Indian market, reducing Taiwan weightage

“We were all talking, last year, about how China is not so good, and India is shining because of that and that reverse thinking is on the way and that is why we are seeing more flows go towards China,” said Holland.

“I do think, though, that there are cheaper markets than India and we will probably have, at least for the first half, whilst we might rise because we will get flows. I think the flows will go to other countries, as we have been seeing, like Korea, China and Taiwan, over the past few months,” he added.

The reopening of China and positive GDP numbers indicate a quick recovery in growth for the country. However, Holland also noted that a trend of reverse trade entering China at the expense of India is currently playing out.

“The expectation is that growth will recover very quickly and there will be a lot of spending by consumers as they manage to get out, as we have seen elsewhere in the world, and here in India too. So, the GDP growth could be nearer to 5 percent this year,” he said.

Holland does believe that the Indian equity market is in the process of bottoming out but some downside risks cannot be ruled out in the near term. However, despite these risks, Holland remains optimistic about the market's future.

"Expect earnings growth to be in the range of 10-15 percent and the Nifty will move in-line with this growth," he said.

Additionally, Holland pointed out that the Federal Reserve holding interest rate hikes could also trigger a rally for Indian IT stocks.

For more details, watch the accompanying video