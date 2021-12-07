Sensex, Nifty to consolidate here on; any real estate correction a buying opportunity: Madhu Kela

According to Madhu Kela, Founder of MK Ventures Nifty and Sensex would consolidate after the large gain it has witnessed so far. He would selectively buy metal stocks in this correction.

Sensex and Nifty would consolidate after the large gain it has witnessed so far, said Madhu Kela, Founder at MK Ventures.

"One has to focus on the bottom-up stock specific opportunities which will come when there is 1,000-1,500 points correction in the indices. We have to capitalize on them,” he said.

He believes 500-1,000 point correction in market is very important for traders but for investors these corrections are opportunities to get in.

"The current volatility is very good for investors. It's an opportunity to buy into stock specific ideas considering that the market had such a strong run and considering that there are so many companies which are coming in for initial public offerings (IPOs) and a lot of money is getting absorbed in the primary market," he said.

Whenever there is correction in the market, some of the names correct much more than the broader indices. That is an opportunity to get into the stocks - even in real estate space.

“Any correction is an opportunity to buy into some of the companies, which you understand well. You have to buy a company where you can trust the management blindly. That is very important when you are investing in real estate company,” he explained.

“I would look to buy selectively metals stocks in this correction,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.