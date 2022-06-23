Opening Bell: Nifty holds 15,400 led by gains in Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel

Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Fears of a recession in the US increased after Fed Chair Powell said that the central bank would move even more expeditiously than before in taming inflation, which could come at the cost of an economic downturn.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 22.82 points or 0.04 percent at 51,845.35, and the Nifty was up 13.20 points or 0.09 percent at 15,426.50.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Divis Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation and SBI Life Insurance.

According to the minutes of the June policy review released on Wednesday, members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated more interest rate hike in the coming months to tackle rising inflation.

Glenmark Pharma slipped around 4 percent after the US FDA issued form 483 with 6 observations for the company's Baddi unit.

Bajaj Auto rose 3 percent after the company said its board will meet on Monday to further deliberate on the previously deferred share buyback plan.

Global Markets

The US stocks ended a volatile session of trade with marginal losses following Powell’s comments on the central bank’s aim to bring down inflation. The S&P 500, Down Jones and Nasdaq were down 0.1 - 0.2 percent at close.

Markets in Asia this morning were seen holding notable gains, with Hang Seng up more than one percent, and Nikkei advancing 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices tumbled sharply in trades on Wednesday amid government measures to clamp down runaway prices. Brent Crude shed 2.8 percent at $111.50 a barrel and WTI Crude slipped 3.1 percent to $106.12 a barrel.