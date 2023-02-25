Market this week | Longest losing streak since June 2022

Dalal Street ended in the red for the sixth straight day on Friday. The BSE companies have seen investor wealth of over Rs 8 lakh crore wiped out in the last six trading days. The PSU Bank Nifty fell 5.50 percent this week and it is noteworthy that this has been a leading sector in the Indian market till recently. In the week gone by, the advanced decline every single day was negative and this is now the longest losing streak for the market since June of last year.

The Nifty and Sensex, benchmark Indian indices, erased gains from the previous week to fall over two percent each while all the sectoral indices except Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Energy ended in the red. Nifty Metal was the biggest loser.

The Nifty Next 50, which is where a lot of portfolios are stacked, is down 2.6 percent. Some of it is because of the Adani Group stocks which heavily populate the Next 50 stocks.

The Nifty Bank is close to its 200-day moving average (DMA). Meanwhile, Nifty50 trendline suggests a level of 17,100 as the worst-case scenario. Maybe, it can be extended a bit to 16,800, which was the previous low.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,470.34 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.