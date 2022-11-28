Indian equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 scaled to fresh highs on Monday, after opening lower amid mixed cues from global markets. Sensex surged to a fresh lifetime high of 62,577.6. The Nifty50 hit an all-time high for the first time in 2022 when it crossed 18,604.

Reliance is the biggest contributor to today's rally. The broader market indices mirrored these gains with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to some market veterans to gather what this might mean in the near term. Here is what they had to say:

Mihir Vora, Director and CIO of Max life Insurance

Vora believes that the good thing about this whole move has been the broad-based participation. He is betting on the domestic economy doing better than the global economy.

“The world and the markets are saying that the domestic economy is on a stronger footing than the global situation. That is what is leading the next move in the market,” he said.

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting

Srivastava believes investors need to be smart about churning their portfolios.

“It is a great story because it is a story of resilience but also it is a very interesting story for investors to know how they did not make money and in the return of their capital, how poorly equity markets performed and they need to be smart about churning the portfolio,” he said.

Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman & Jt. Managing Director, First GlobalAsian Institute of Management

The market veteran believes that India will be standing out as a clear outperformed in the times to come.

“India is a standout market not just in the last one year or for six months, I think it is going to be a standout market for the next several years – it could be two, three, five, ten years. I don’t think any other market will compare ticking all the boxes,” he said.

Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners

Mobius echoed this and said that he continues to remain bullish on the Indian equities largely.

“We're very positive on India from a long-term perspective. The picture is so bright, and things are going so well for India. We are positive long term,” he said.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video