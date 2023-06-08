Nifty Realty index falls for the first time in 7 sessions post RBI policy outcome

Realty stocks succumbed to profit booking today with Nifty Realty declining 2 percent after the RBI decided to keep repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent for the second consecutive time in a row

Shares of real estate companies succumbed to profit booking on Thursday (June 8) with Nifty Realty declining 2 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to leave policy rates unchanged and retention of stance focussed on "withdrawal of accommodation". Stocks in the realty sector have rallied in the recent sessions, with Nifty Realty scaling lifetime highs.

Among individual stocks , Prestige Estates Projects and Mahindra Lifespace Developer shares were trading in the green, while DLF, Macrotech Developers, Brigade Enterprises tumbled more than 2 percent and were among the top losers. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Godrej Properties were down a little over 1 percent.

The Nifty Realty index has gained 2 percent in the last five trading sessions, as against 0.75 percent gain in the Nifty 50 index. On a year-to-date basis, the realty index has jumped more than 14 percent, while it was up 23 percent in the last one year.

"Regarding the real estate sector, the trajectory of India's economic growth will be beneficial. Despite a significant increase in interest rates, the sector has been performing well. Real estate loan demand from both housing and commercial segments has remained strong, despite a 150 basis points rise in the base lending rate (MCLR) over the past year," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

However, Baijal remain cautious about the industry, as the complete transmission of the repo rate hikes to lending rates is yet to be observed.”

"Following a series of successive policy rate hikes, the real estate sector had anticipated some relief from the central bank in the form of a modest rate cut. Such a move would have bolstered demand and, subsequently, the overall economy. Consequently, we maintain our expectation that the RBI will opt for a policy rate reduction in the next review meeting, providing a much-needed impetus to various sectors, including real estate, and fostering economic growth,” said Atul Banshal, Director-Finance at Omaxe Ltd.

RBI policy on expected lines

The RBI decision was on expected lines and the same was already factored in the stock prices. The RBI MPC has retained the repo rate at 6.5 percent. The MPC had raised the repo rate in February to 6.5 percent from 6.25 percent in line with the steep inflation prevailing in the economy.

Since then, the committee has kept the rate unchanged as retail inflation eased, resulting in a pause in interest rate hikes by lenders.

It decided 5:1 to retain the policy stance focused on ”withdrawal of accommodation”, which was introduced in April last year.

While consumer price inflation eased during March-April 2023 and moved into the tolerance band, headline inflation is still above the target of 4 per cent and is expected to remain so during the rest of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said announcing the monetary policy decision.

”Therefore, close and continued vigil on the evolving inflation outlook is absolutely necessary, especially as the monsoon outlook and the impact of El Nino remain uncertain,” he said.

"Our goal is to achieve the inflation target of 4 percent and keeping inflation within the comfort band of 2-6 percent is not enough.” The central bank kept its GDP growth projections for the current fiscal (April 2023 to March 2024) unchanged at 6.5 percent while marginally lowering the retail inflation expectation to 5.1 percent from the previous 5.2 percent.