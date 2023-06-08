Nifty Realty index falls for the first time in 7 sessions post RBI policy outcome

By CNBCTV18.COM

Shares of real estate companies succumbed to profit booking on Thursday (June 8) with Nifty Realty declining 2 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to leave policy rates unchanged and retention of stance focussed on "withdrawal of accommodation". Stocks in the realty sector have rallied in the recent sessions, with Nifty Realty scaling lifetime highs.

Among individual stocks , Prestige Estates Projects and Mahindra Lifespace Developer shares were trading in the green, while DLF, Macrotech Developers, Brigade Enterprises tumbled more than 2 percent and were among the top losers. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Godrej Properties were down a little over 1 percent. The Nifty Realty index has gained 2 percent in the last five trading sessions, as against 0.75 percent gain in the Nifty 50 index. On a year-to-date basis, the realty index has jumped more than 14 percent, while it was up 23 percent in the last one year.