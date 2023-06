Nifty Realty index falls for the first time in 7 sessions post RBI policy outcome

Realty stocks succumbed to profit booking today with Nifty Realty declining 2 percent after the RBI decided to keep repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent for the second consecutive time in a row

Shares of real estate companies succumbed to profit booking on Thursday (June 8) with Nifty Realty declining 2 percent after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to leave policy rates unchanged and retention of stance focussed on "withdrawal of accommodation". Stocks in the realty sector have rallied in the recent sessions, with Nifty Realty scaling lifetime highs.

Among individual stocks , Prestige Estates Projects and Mahindra Lifespace Developer shares were trading in the green, while DLF, Macrotech Developers, Brigade Enterprises tumbled more than 2 percent and were among the top losers. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty, Sobha and Godrej Properties were down a little over 1 percent.