Nifty PSU Bank index deliver up to 77% return in a year — is more steam left?

Beating much-fancied private sector peers by a wide margin, public sector bank stocks have shown strength on Dalal Street on the back of strong earnings and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to increase liquidity in the banking sector. In the last one year, the Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 77 percent, while the Nifty Private Bank index rose 36 percent.

In the 12-pack index of all state-run banks, UCO Bank turned out to be a ninja for investors as it has gained 152 percent in the last one year, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank which has rallied 135 percent during the same period.

So far in the last one year, Bank of Baroda has surged 111 percent, Union Bank of India 103 percent, and Indian Bank has risen 102 percent. All other stocks in the index have given double-digit returns.

Bank of India shares have risen 83 percent, Bank of Maharashtra 83 percent, PNB 82 percent, Canara Bank 74 percent, Central Bank Of India 67 percent, Indian Overseas Bank 58 percent, and India's largest lender the State Bank of India (SBI) has delivered 31 percent return in the one-year period.

Tech View

"The CNX PSU Bank index has shown some revival from the support zone of 3970 levels which is also near the significant 50EMA level of 3785 and a decisive breach above 4140 levels would bring about a fresh breakout and can anticipate for fresh further upward move," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

The analyst further said that Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Central Bank have shown improvement in their bias and can carry out the positive move still further ahead.

Despite the rally, PSU banks have a lot of steam left for a further upside, believe analysts, adding that most of the large public sector banks are in a better position when it comes to liquidity, having surplus standard liquidity ratios (SLRs) to accommodate business growth.

“It’s critical to understand that this leg of re-rating of PSU banks was on the back of improving macro conditions and a cleaned-up balance sheet. The next leg of re-rating would be based on a consistent improvement in the quarterly results,” said Veer Trivedi, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

PSBs' total profit crosses Rs 1L cr-mark in FY23

Many of the public sector banks have recorded their highest-ever profits in previous fiscal (FY23). PSBs' cumulative profit crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in the financial year ended March 2023, with market leader SBI accounting for nearly half of the total earnings.

From posting a total net loss of Rs 85,390 crore in 2017-18, the PSBs have come a long way as their profit touched Rs 1,04,649 crore in 2022-23, according to an analysis of their financial results.

These 12 PSBs witnessed 57 percent rise in total profit as against Rs 66,539.98 crore earned in 2021-22.

RBI's move to improve liquidity may benefit PSBs

Market experts said the central bank's move to increase liquidity in the banking sector is going to benefit the PSU banks as most of Rs 2,000 note deposits are expected from the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"Due to higher liquidity in the wake of Rs 2,000 note deposits, PSU banks' credit growth may improve and hence we can expected improvement in the margins of PSU bank in upcoming quarters," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — research at IIFL Securities.

"This move by the RBI is expected to increase liquidity of banks. But, it would benefit public sector undertaking PSU) banks most as majority of Rs 2,000 notes deposit is expected from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In these cities, PSU banks have more exposure than the private lenders and hence liquidity of the PSU banks are expected to leap frog on this domestic trigger," said Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.

Experts have listed out PSU stocks including SBI, BoB, PNB, PSB, and Canara Bank as their preferred picks. They said that these PSU banks have delivered strong March quarter (Q4FY23) results and hence positional investors should look at these PSU stocks for better returns after the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 tenders from circulations.

Meanwhile, shares of BOB rose more than 3 percent in trade today to hit Rs 1,00,000 crore in market capitalisation (m-cap). SBI is the only other PSU bank commanding a m-cap of Rs 1 lakh crore or more. Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank enjoy a m-cap of up to Rs 9 lakh crore.