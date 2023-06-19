Nifty PSU Bank index deliver up to 77% return in a year — is more steam left?

By Meghna Sen

In the 12-pack index of all state-run banks, UCO Bank turned out to be a ninja for investors as it has surged 152 percent in the last one year, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank which has rallied 135 percent during the same period.

Beating much-fancied private sector peers by a wide margin, public sector bank stocks have shown strength on Dalal Street on the back of strong earnings and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to increase liquidity in the banking sector. In the last one year, the Nifty PSU Bank index has rallied 77 percent, while the Nifty Private Bank index rose 36 percent.

