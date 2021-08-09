Nifty Midcap underperforms benchmarks; here are key stocks in focus

The Nifty Midcap 100 index has underperformed the benchmarks in trade on August 9 at the time of publishing. The index is down close to a percent versus the Nifty and the Sensex trading flat. Over the past week, the index has fallen close to 2 percent.

In this new segment "Midcaps on Our Radar", CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil takes us through the midcaps that are in focus.

Earnings impact

There is some positive reactions on account of earning and so MRF, Sona BLW Precision and Power Mech Projects all advancing in trade.

Piramal Enterprises is advancing after the management has suggested the potential demerger of their pharma business as well as the finance business.

The Power Mech has given up a substantial amount if gains. BEL too has been weak on account of earnings but has recovered substantially after the management has suggested a strong guidance, maintained its guidance.

Talking about weaker counters -- NALCO, Balkrishna Industries are the laggards. Besides that, a substantial weakness in several other counters like Torrent Power, MTAR Technologies due to earnings impact.

