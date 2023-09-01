The Nifty Midcap index outperformance over the Nifty 50 is set to be the highest in 20 years

The year of 2023 so far well and truly belongs to the broader markets who have been in a league of their own. Even as benchmark indices have struggled from time-to-time, the Midcap and Smallcap indices have continued to rally unabated. In fact, both are even trading at record highs currently. For the year, the Nifty Midcap index is up nearly 25 percent.

Compare that to the Nifty 50, which is only up 6 percent for the year so far. This implies a gap of 19 percentage points for the Midcap index's outperformance over the Nifty 50. The outperformance gap is the highest in two decades, going back as far as 2003.

This is also the strongest eight-month performance for the Nifty Midcap index over the last six years, excluding the Covid-19 year of 2020.

Year Midcap Index Nifty 50 Outperformance Gap August 2023 24% 6% 18% August 2021 36% 23% 13% August 2014 38% 26% 12% August 2010 17% 4% 13% August 2003 59% 23% 36%

2023 can be divided into two parts for the Indian markets. The first is until March and the second is post that. Until the end of March, the Nifty 50 had declined nearly 7 percent for the year, and was threatening to have its first negative year in nearly a decade. The last time the Nifty 50 delivered negative annual returns was back in 2015.

While most of the moves on the Nifty 50 are confined to select heavyweights, the Midcap index rally has been enabled by a collective surge in its constituents. As of closing on Friday, nearly 30 of the 100 Midcap Index constituents have either hit a record high or are within striking distance from the same. By striking distance, we mean within 2 percent from those levels.

On the flip side, only ten stocks of the Nifty 50 are either at life highs or closing in on them.

The stocks that have led the Midcap Index outperformance include of REC, Polycab, Power Finance Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, and Paytm. All of these names have risen between 50-100 percent so far this year.

But what next? What about the last four months of the year? Do largecaps make a comeback post this kind of broader market outperformance?

Well, data for the August-December period indicates that the Midcaps have maintained their outperformance against the largecaps, if not bettering it.

So if history were to repeat itself, the present Midcap outperformance should continue at least till the end of the year.