Nifty Metal index slumps over 10% in one year as high iron ore prices weigh
Updated : June 28, 2019 02:41 PM IST
At 01:28 pm, the Nifty Metal index was down 1 percent and was the top sectoral loser on Nifty. In last one year, the index has lost 10.81 percent.
Steel companies are under pressure after China crude steel output hit a record high in May
