Nifty may fall to 16,000 before recovering says this Bernstein analyst

Indian benchmark indices had ended the previous trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended slightly in the red at 16951 while the BSE Sensex ended Tuesday's trading session 40 points in the negative.

While the markets may be currently facing some challenges, Venugopal Garre, MD at Bernstein believes that there is a reason for optimism. He predicts that the Nifty might hit the 16,000 level before starting to recover. This may be good news for investors who are looking for positive returns on their investments.

“Second half of the year, I should start to look at things positively in the Indian market. When we talk about a recovery in the second half of the year, the slope of the recovery is still a question that I have in my mind. At this juncture, I am thinking of probably a positive view of index falls below 16,000 in the second half of the year,” he said.

According to him, investors should expect a pick-up in the markets in the second half of 2023.

However, not all sectors are expected to perform equally well. According to Garre, most investors are currently negative in the IT and consumption sectors. They are also being cautious when it comes to the BFSI space.

“Most of the investors were negative on IT, on consumption. They were positive on financial but still very sceptical and the big positive areas that I felt underlying was autos and industrials,” he said.

On the other hand, investors seem to be more positive about the autos and industrials sectors. These industries have historically been more resilient to market fluctuations and may be seen as safer investments in uncertain times.

Garre's insights come at a crucial time for investors who are trying to navigate the current market conditions. While it is always important to do your own research and make informed decisions, the advice of experts like Garre can be invaluable.

For more details, watch the accompanying video