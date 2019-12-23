#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Nifty likely to hit 13,900 in 2020, banking to remain the most critical sector, says Naveen Kulkarni of Reliance Securities

Updated : December 23, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Nifty target for 2020 is 13,900 and banks will continue to be the most critical sector in 2020, said Kulkarni.
Globally, the US-China trade deal negotiations and the US presidential election will impact the markets, according to Kulkarni,
Q3 will not see a significant earnings revival but should see signs of improving operating performance, Kulkarni added.
cnbc two logos
