Nifty IT may lead the next leg of short covering

The Nifty is now trading above the falling 20-day moving average (DMA) so that risk is out of the window. As of now, the markets made some kind of a near-term bottom at 15,750. What might happen from here is that IT stocks – which have fallen a lot – may lead the next leg of short covering.

Indian equity benchmarks rose to three-week closing highs on Friday, boosted by gains across most sectors, as the market entered the June futures & options series.

The Nifty is now trading above the falling 20-day moving average (DMA) so that risk is out of the window. As of now, the markets made some kind of a near-term bottom at 15,750. What might happen from here is that IT stocks – which have fallen a lot – may lead the next leg of short covering.

Also Read:

It is a market in which there is a bit of participation in the last one week, there has been a bit of a short-covering rally, and there is a bit of a data-driven move that has been seen. The consumer data in the US is hinting at some peak of inflation and the dollar index is down. So these two are helping equities go up a bit. The US market is shut today for Memorial Day, so a clean day is available for traders here.

The big question is will this big surge in crude impact the Indian market?

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.