The year 2020, on a year-to-date basis, saw the third-worst peak-to-trough drawdown and yet is positive year-to-date, data site datawrapper reported. The drawdown percent (peak to lowest point) was highest in 2008, the year of the global financial crisis. In 2008, the markets fell 60 percent from peak to its lowest point. 2001 also saw a massive drawdown, down nearly 40 percent for the year, the site added.

2020 came in third, with the fall between its peak during the year and its lowest point at 35 percent.

However, in 2008 and 2001, the yearly returns were also negative. Benchmarks fell 52 percent and 16 percent, respectively in these years.

In 2020, the markets have rebounded on hopes of vaccination from the COVID-19 pandemic and the year-to-date returns have turned positive at nearly 6 percent after a steep fall earlier in the year.

Benchmarks hit its highest point in January 2020, only to fall to multi-year lows in March on the back of the economic implications of the pandemic-imposed lockdown. However, the indices reclaimed their peak in November.

Among stocks as well, 31 stocks from the Nifty50 index have given positive returns in 2020. Only 19 stocks were in the red in this period.

Divi's Labs gave the most returns, up 92 percent this year while Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, M&M, RIL, TCS, and JSW Steel rose between 25 percent and 68 percent.

Among losers, IndusInd Bank lost the most, down 44 percent while ONGC, Coal India, Indian Oil, SBI, UPL, NTPC and BPCL were also down over 20 percent each.

Nomura, in a recent report, stated that vaccine news, earnings stability, strong capital flows positive for equities. It set December 2021 target at 13,640.

According to Morgan Stanley, we remain in a bull market that started in March. "Even though one should expect corrections along the way, the equity market may have more legs before it tops out," it said in a recent report.