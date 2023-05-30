Nifty heading towards all-time high in June: Experts recommend these stocks to buy

Going forward in June, analysts expect the Nifty 50 index to challenge a lifetime high and test the levels of 18,900. The analysts have presented their views on some of the sectors that could be in focus. According to the brokerage, sectors like BFSI, IT, realty and auto will remain in the limelight.

Equity benchmark Nifty has gained 2.6 percent, so far this month, and is now just 281 points away from a new life-time high of 18,900 as the market momentum continues. The rally has been driven by improved market sentiments amid sturdy Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) inflows throughout the month. At 12:15 pm, the Nifty 50 index was up 19.70 points or 0.11 percent at 18,618.35, gaining for the fourth straight day in a row on Tuesday.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped in Rs 37,316 crore in domestic equities in May so far, primarily due to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and reasonable valuation of stocks. This is the highest investment by FPIs in the last six months.