Nifty gains 40% in Samvat 2077; metals index top performer with 125% returns

Both the Sensex and the Nifty have clocked their best annual returns in the last 12 years. Midcaps and smallcaps had an even bigger rally with gains of 70 percent and 80 percent respectively.

While last trading session of Samvat 2077 didn't bring any cheer, Indian equities have given fabulous returns in the year gone by with Nifty gaining 40 percent since Diwali last year.

While gold was down 5-6 percent, the metals index was the top performer with 125 percent returns followed by realty and PSU banks index with gains of 111 percent and 108 percent.

The top nifty gainers in Samvat 2077 were Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv with gains of 232 percent, 170 percent and 140 percent. While Hero MotoCorp and Dr Reddy’s underperformed with negative returns of 16 percent and 2 percent.

