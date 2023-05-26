English
    Nifty FMCG Index hits a record high, crosses the 50,000 mark - What lies ahead

    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    By Hormaz Fatakia   | Mangalam Maloo  May 26, 2023 3:06:19 PM IST (Published)

    FMCG, along with banks and IT account for nearly 60 percent of the overall market and they will have to participate for the market to hit new highs, Rahul Arora of Nirmal Bang told CNBC-TV18 on May 15.

    The Nifty FMCG index extended its winning run for the fifth straight day, hitting a record high and also crossing the mark of 50,000 on Friday.

    The index has now gained 13.5 percent so far this year. 10 out of the 15 index constituents are trading with gains on a year-to-date basis.
    X