Citi says Nifty earnings growth estimates at risk but these sectors are likely to do well

A combination of slower economic growth rate, high cost inflation and rise in interest cost means the Nifty earnings growth estimate of 18 percent for the financial year 2023 is at a risk, said Citi India.
"The consensus earnings expectations need to moderate from the current levels of 18%/15% for FY23E/FY24E, respectively," it said in a report.
Citi India has also revised is average FY23 headline inflation forecast upwards to 6.9 percent from 6.6 percent earlier. It said that barring any "surprises" of lower food and fuel prices, it expects inflation to be above 6 percent for FY23. This is above the RBI’s inflation target of 4 percent.
According to Citi, the average quarterly inflation could peak in the second quarter of FY23 to 7.6 percent. This is higher than the RBI's forecast of 7.4 percent for the second quarter.