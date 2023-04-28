Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
Nifty closes April above 18,000 mark, Markets now at two months high

Nifty closes April crossing the 18,000 mark, highest in over two months. Nifty PSU Bank continues its winning streak, while Nifty IT is the only index with negative returns this month.

The benchmark index Nifty closed the day above 18,000, inching 1,000 points higher in the month of April. The index closes 150 points gaining 1 percent today where ITC, Reliance, L&T, SBI were the top Nifty contributors.

Couple of factors supporting the gains are favorable domestic macros along with strong retail investors participation. FII buying of local shares has supported the momentum, while sluggish crude oil bodes well for the Indian economy.
On the sectoral front, all indices except for Nifty Consumer Durables end the day in green. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media maintained buoyancy with string gains of over 2 percent each today. Nifty PSU Bank continued its winning streak with rise of 13 percent this month, while Nifty Realty was an outperformer in April gaining 19 percent owing to strong housing demand in fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23.
X