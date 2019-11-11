TOP NEWS »

#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Nifty can hit 12,800 by April 2020, says Naveen Kulkarni of Reliance Securities

Updated : November 11, 2019 09:32 AM IST

This is a good point for mid-caps and small caps as there is limited upside in the large caps, said Kulkarni.
"In consumer and autos, the margin performance was ahead of expectations while the key banks like ICICI, SBI, Axis, HDFC Bank and Kotak bank reported healthy operating performance," he noted.
Nifty can hit 12,800 by April 2020, says Naveen Kulkarni of Reliance Securities
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV