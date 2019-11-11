Nifty can hit 12,800 by April 2020, says Naveen Kulkarni of Reliance Securities
Updated : November 11, 2019 09:32 AM IST
This is a good point for mid-caps and small caps as there is limited upside in the large caps, said Kulkarni.
"In consumer and autos, the margin performance was ahead of expectations while the key banks like ICICI, SBI, Axis, HDFC Bank and Kotak bank reported healthy operating performance," he noted.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more