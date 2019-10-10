Nifty breaks 6-day losing streak. Can it carry on from here?

The Nifty broke its 6-session losing streak and bounced back smartly on Wednesday. With this, it recovered nearly 42 percent of its losses seen in the last six sessions.

The Nifty Bank had dragged the Nifty lower in the last six sessions with a cut of nearly 7.5 percent but, with yesterday's recovery, it pulled back nearly 45 percent of its losses with a roaring 1,000-point rally.

Technical levels at play; levels to watch

Technicals were at play on Wednesday with the Nifty taking support at days' low level of 11,090 which was near its 50-day moving average and then hitting more than a double hundred from the days' low to end near days' high. Enroute its big rally, the Nifty took out its 200-day moving average of 11,267 and now this level becomes its near-term support. The big question is: can the Nifty carry on from here? All eyes will be on the 100-day moving average of 11,406 which becomes the next resistance for the Nifty.

DIIs continue buying while FIIs' selling reaching exhaustion?

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to be sellers but a few positives were seen on Wednesday in terms of flows. The FIIs' net selling of Rs 485 crore was the lowest in October 2019 so far. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continue to back our market with an inflow of Rs 956 crore which means that net institutional inflow was Rs 471 crore, the highest in October 2019 so far.

FII data more bullish than bearish