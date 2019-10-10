#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Nifty breaks 6-day losing streak. Can it carry on from here?

Updated : October 10, 2019 08:11 AM IST

The Nifty broke its 6-session losing streak on Wednesday and recovered nearly 42 percent of its losses.
Technicals were at play on Wednesday with the Nifty taking support at days' low level of 11,090.
All eyes will be on the 100-day moving average of 11,406 which becomes the next resistance for the Nifty.
Nifty breaks 6-day losing streak. Can it carry on from here?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV