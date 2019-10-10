Market
Nifty breaks 6-day losing streak. Can it carry on from here?
Updated : October 10, 2019 08:11 AM IST
The Nifty broke its 6-session losing streak on Wednesday and recovered nearly 42 percent of its losses.
Technicals were at play on Wednesday with the Nifty taking support at days' low level of 11,090.
All eyes will be on the 100-day moving average of 11,406 which becomes the next resistance for the Nifty.
