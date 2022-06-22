Nifty below 15,600 led by losses in Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel and JSW Steel

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on negative note on Wednesday with Nifty below 15,600.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 377.58 points or 0.72 percent at 52154.49, and the Nifty was down 119.80 points or 0.77 percent at 15519. About 711 shares have advanced, 1075 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Coal India were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto and HDFC.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the negative territory, falling up to 0.8 percent.

Amid the sectoral indices, Nifty oil & gas, metals, realty, banks were the worst hit, down 1-3 percent. While, the defensive pharma and FMCG held marginal gains.

Among stocks, Jain Irrigation Systems surged over 12 percent after the company announced plans to merge its international irrigation business (worth Rs 4,200 crores) with Rivulis Pte Ltd, which is a part of Singapore's Temasek Group, to create a global irrigation and climate major and reduce the company's debt.

Global markets

Asian stocks slipped in volatile trade on Wednesday, failing to extend Wall Street's rally as persistent worries about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.

Oil prices fell, with U.S. President Joe Biden expected on Wednesday to call for a temporary suspension of the 18.4-cents a gallon federal tax on gasoline, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

Wall Street climbed as participants returned from a long weekend, with investors buying up shares of mega-cap growth and energy companies hit last week by global economic worries. Energy shares climbed along with oil prices. Oil gained on high summer fuel demand.