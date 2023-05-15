Nifty Bank ends at record closing high - A look at its journey from the recent and 52-week low

Even if we take a look at the last 11 months, from the 52-week low of 32,290 on June 17, the 12,000 point recovery on the Nifty Bank has come from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The Nifty Bank index ended at a record closing high of 44,072 on Monday. However, it fell 0.1 point short of reclaiming its previous record high.

Live Tv

Loading...

The index made an intraday high of 44,151.70, while the previous record high of December 14 last year was 44,151.80.

The index has now gained nearly 6,000 points from its March 16 low of 38,613 from where it reversed. The Nifty 50 had made a low of 16,828 on March 20.