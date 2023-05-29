Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index

Even over the last 12-month period, most of the gains on the Nifty Bank have been led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time high of 44,276 on Monday, surpassing its previous high of 44,151.8. The index had fallen 0.1 points short of hitting the same on May 15, reversing from 44,151.7. The index had closed at a record level that day.

With this, the index has now gained over 6,000 points from its March 16 low of 38,613. From its 52-week low of 32,290 on June 17, 2022, the Nifty Bank index has gained over 12,000 points. It has taken 113 sessions for the Nifty Bank index to surpass its previous all-time high.

Over the last two months, most of the recovery on the Nifty Bank index has been led by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Individually, these stocks are up 15 percent and 6 percent respectively during the same period.

11 out of the 12 constituents of the Nifty Bank have contributed to this recovery over the last two months. However, Federal Bank has been an underperformer, declining by 1.1 percent over this period. A recent recovery has taken Bandhan Bank into positive territory over the last two months.

Over a 12-month period, most of the gains on the Nifty Bank have been led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Over a 12-month period, while 11 of the 12 index components have gained, Bandhan Bank has been an underperformer, declining nearly 16 percent, contributing to nearly 100 points to the downside.

Three Nifty Bank constituents - AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank are trading at a 52-week high in today's session.

"In my sense medium-term (the Nifty Bank) heads towards 49,000 in the months to come and the immediate support should be around 43,000," said Rohit Srivastava of Indiacharts.com, on May 15.

"I think the Bank Nifty could get past 44,150 today. If that happens, we will possibly add on to long positions on the Bank Nifty and as long as it is above 44,150, good chance that we are looking at 44,500 as the immediate target and 44,950-45,000 as the near-term target," Mitessh Thakkar, technical analyst said.