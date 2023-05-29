English
    Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index

    
    By Hormaz Fatakia  May 29, 2023 2:26:34 PM IST (Updated)

    Even over the last 12-month period, most of the gains on the Nifty Bank have been led by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

    The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time high of 44,276 on Monday, surpassing its previous high of 44,151.8. The index had fallen 0.1 points short of hitting the same on May 15, reversing from 44,151.7. The index had closed at a record level that day.

    With this, the index has now gained over 6,000 points from its March 16 low of 38,613. From its 52-week low of 32,290 on June 17, 2022, the Nifty Bank index has gained over 12,000 points. It has taken 113 sessions for the Nifty Bank index to surpass its previous all-time high.
    Over the last two months, most of the recovery on the Nifty Bank index has been led by ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Individually, these stocks are up 15 percent and 6 percent respectively during the same period.
