The road ahead for Nifty Bank after shedding 1,700 points in three trading sessions

The Nifty Bank index turned out to be among the biggest sectoral losers in Monday's trading session. The index ended lower for the third day in a row.

Nifty Bank closed below the mark of 40,000 for the first time in 10 trading sessions. The last instance it did so was on February 24.

All 12 stocks of the Nifty Bank index ended with losses on Monday. The losses ranged from 1 percent to as high as 7 percent. IndusInd Bank was the top loser on the Nifty Bank index, shedding 7.3 percent after the Reserve Bank of India approved a two-year extension for MD & CEO Sumanth Kathpalia, contrary to market expectations of a three-year extension.

Within the Nifty Bank index, the biggest drop in points came from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, both of which contributed over 200 points each to the downside. SBI, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank also contributed over 100 points each to the downside. Another 90 points came from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal expects the index to fall towards levels of 38,800. He advises traders to sell on any bounce and expects resistance on the upside to be at levels of 40,250.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also expects the index to remain in a sell-on-rise mode with strong resistance seen at the 41,000 mark, where aggressive call writing has been observed. Immediate support lies at 39,500, which is just 60 points away from Monday's closing and a level the index managed to hold despite making an intraday low of 39,458. He expects a pullback in the Nifty Bank in case the index manages to stay above the 39,500 mark.