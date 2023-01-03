Nifty Bank Index trades in green led by gains in Axis Bank, PNB

In 2022, Bank Nifty rose by over 20-21 percent, compared to around 7 percent gains in Nifty. The three big banks in the index, namely ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank have given returns of about 8 to 32 percent.

The sectoral index Nifty Bank traded on a positive note in a flat domestic market on Tuesday. It rose 0.52 percent to 43,427.70 points at 2:28 pm, after recording the session’s high at 43,482.80 levels earlier. Nifty Bank Index is currently trading 1.64 percent lower than its all-time high of 44151.8 points on December 14, which is also the index’s 52-week high.

Besides the private lending major ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, all constituent stocks of the Nifty Bank index traded higher on Tuesday. Shares of ICICI Bank lowered 0.1 percent and those of AU Small Finance slipped 0.4 percent to Rs 654.15 per piece.

The Nifty Bank index traded in green with gains led by Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank. The stocks were trading with 0.5 to 2.4 percent gains.

For two consecutive years 2020 and 2021, Nifty Bank has underperformed the benchmark index Nifty. However, in 2022, the sectoral index outperformed Nifty significantly.

In 2022, Bank Nifty rose by over 20-21 percent, compared to around 7 percent gains in Nifty. The three big banks in the index, namely ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank have given returns of about 8 to 32 percent.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities sees upside resistance for the index at 43,500, a break above which can take the index further up towards levels of 44,000 and even 45,000.