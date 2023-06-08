Nifty Bank inches towards all-time high after RBI pushes pause button again on rate hikes

Barring Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, all constituents of the Nifty Bank index are trading with gains. AU Small Finance Bank is the top gainer, up 1.52 percent, followed by HDFC Bank up nearly 1 percent.

In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent in its June monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Indian equity markets were largely steady after the RBI policy outcome. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 were up around 0.25 percent each at 63,290.28 points and 18,768.50 points, respectively. Meanwhile, banking gauge Nifty Bank gained about 160 points and the index was just 60 points away from an all-time high of 44,498.

Federal Bank is the top gainer, up 0.95 percent, followed by HDFC Bank up nearly 1 percent.

"Looking ahead, we expect the market momentum to remain largely unimpacted by these announcements with a potential for the broader markets to outperform. The banking sector's robustness has been reaffirmed by the Governor, hence we may anticipate a stable or possibly bullish outlook for banking stocks, given their resilience to rate changes," said Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research.

"The market had already factored in this policy, maintaining its bullish momentum. The governor's comment suggests a prolonged pause, pleasing the market. The focus now shifts to global markets, upcoming US data, and Fed policy. The RBI policy is likely a non-event for the market," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Nifty heading towards its all-time high

In terms of technicals, Nifty is trying to head towards its all-time high of 18888, where 18660 will be immediate support; below this, the analyst expects profit booking, where 18450 and 18180 will be the next support levels.

The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, which triggered action in rate sensitive stocks including banking and financial sector.

Further, the RBI retained its policy stance of focussing on “withdrawal of accommodation”. The MPC panel unanimously voted in favour of pausing rate hikes, while 5 out of 6 members backed the decision to retain the policy stance.

GDP, Inflation projection

The central bank has projected a GDP growth of 6.5 percent for 2023-24. The projection remains the same as the previous MPC statement that pegged growth for the year at 6.5 percent.

However, Das announced slight tweaks in the quarterly growths, with Q1 at 8 percent, Q2 at 6.5 percent, Q3 at 6 percent and Q4 at 5.7 percent. In the previous policy announcements in April, Governor Das had pegged Q1 growth at 7.8 percent, Q2 at 6.4 percent, Q3 at 6.1 percent, and Q4 at 5.9 percent.

The RBI MPC has marginally lowered its inflation forecast for FY24 from 5.2 percent to 5.1 percent. The committee has projected inflation for the first quarter of this fiscal at 4.6 percent, 5.2 percent for the second quarter, 5.4 percent for the third quarter and 5.2 percent for the fourth quarter, Das said.

All 40 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast that the RBI will keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.50 percent. Consumer price growth slowed to 18-month low of 4.7 percent, edging toward the midpoint of the RBI’s 2 percent-6 percent target range.

As many as 13 economists from the Bloomberg survey expected the RBI MPC to retain “withdrawal of accommodation” language in the statement, while three saw a dilution in the phrasing and the remaining two estimate a shift to neutral. The rest of the economists didn’t share their forecasts.

Back in April this year, when the RBI announced a pause in its rate hike, the central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das said that "if I have to characterise today's monetary policy in just one line...it's a pause, not a pivot."