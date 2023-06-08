Nifty Bank inches towards all-time high after RBI pushes pause button again on rate hikes

Barring Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, all constituents of the Nifty Bank index are trading with gains. AU Small Finance Bank is the top gainer, up 1.52 percent, followed by HDFC Bank up nearly 1 percent.

In line with market expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent in its June monetary policy announcement on Thursday. Indian equity markets were largely steady after the RBI policy outcome. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 were up around 0.25 percent each at 63,290.28 points and 18,768.50 points, respectively. Meanwhile, banking gauge Nifty Bank gained about 160 points and the index was just 60 points away from an all-time high of 44,498.

