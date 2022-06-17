As Nifty Bank lurks in the bear zone, here's how long it took to make a comeback in the past

The Fed's biggest rate hike in almost three decades sent the Nifty Bank tumbling to the bear zone — a stock or index is said to be in this area once it retreats at least 20 percent from its peak. The banking index — which tracks the performance of 12 of India's largest lenders including SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bank of Baroda — stood 22 percent below its peak in October 2021 as of Thursday.

This is broadly the third time in 2022 so far the Nifty Bank entered the bear zone.

Stock Distance from peak SBIN -47.2 AUBANK -39.7 BANKBARODA -34.8 ICICIBANK -26.8 HDFCBANK -25.7 FEDERALBNK -25.6 PNB -21.7 INDUSINDBK -20.5 AXISBANK -19.6 KOTAKBANK -19.3 BANDHANBNK -14.8 IDFCFIRSTB -12.5

That at a time when the RBI has already lifted the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — 90 bps from a pandemic-era record low.

The banking index has been in a correction phase for much of the period since late October, when the overall market scaled the last of a series of all-time highs. At least 10 percent fall from the peak is known in market parlance as correction.

Here's how long it has taken the banking basket to come out of the bear zone during some key events in the past:

2022 so far

The Nifty Bank slid into the bear area once each in mid-May and early-March. Both times fears of red-hot inflation and slowing economic growth high through investors' minds globally on alarming macroeconomic data.

But the index managed to come out within 3-5 days as focus returned to fundamentals.

The COVID era

During the COVID period, the banking index entered bear zone on March 12, 2020, and took the next eight-odd months to come out of it.

Simply put, fears of a violent end to pandemic-era interest rates sent the banking index back into the bear zone after a gap of more than 16 months.

PRE-COVID

2008 financial crisis

Indian equities were among the worst hit globally during the global financial crisis. The longest bear phase on Dalal Street lasted almost 19 months.

Dot-com bubble burst

The index took almost three months to come out of a bear phase it entered on September 15, 2000 — when investors on the Nasdaq began dumping tech shares for the first time.