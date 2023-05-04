8 out of 12 Nifty Bank stocks end the day in green today. HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Federal bank gain over 1 percent on Thursday, with HDFC Bank contributing nearly 70 percent of the rally in Nifty Bank.

Nifty Bank maintains a strong momentum in the trading session today and gains 373 points, while another 400 points gains would mean it crosses its all time high.

Chandan Taparia, Technical analyst at Motilal Oswal says "Bank Nifty is holding well and with the support of 43,000 zones it looks for a fresh life time high of 44,151 zones."

7 out of past 8 session witnessed Nifty Bank above the 42,500 level. Today the index crossed the 43,600 mark, highest since December 2022 first week.

Sudeep Shah, Technical analyst at SBI Securities says 43,300 is a support level, followed by 43,000, while 44,100 is the resistance level followed by 44,450.

Buying momentum has continued for all days of this week with Nifty Bank being 0.7 percent higher, compared with 0.8 percent in Nifty 50. Taparia adds "Nifty has been making higher top - higher bottom and supports are gradually shifting higher. Now support shifts higher at 18,000 zones and this rally can extend towards 18,500 zones. Good buying interest in HDFC, HDFC Bank and other Banking stocks cheering the bullish stance of the market."