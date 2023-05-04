2 Min(s) Read
8 out of 12 Nifty Bank stocks end the day in green today. HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Federal bank gain over 1 percent on Thursday, with HDFC Bank contributing nearly 70 percent of the rally in Nifty Bank.
Nifty Bank maintains a strong momentum in the trading session today and gains 373 points, while another 400 points gains would mean it crosses its all time high.