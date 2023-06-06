Nifty Bank's weekly options contracts will now expire on Friday instead of Thursday

Earlier, all weekly options contracts on Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank expired on Thursday. No change has been made to the expiry of Nifty 50 contracts.

The National Stock Exchange has revised the weekly options expiry day of Nifty Bank's contracts to Friday of every week based on feedback from market participants. Earlier, all weekly options contracts on Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank expired on Thursday. No change has been made to the expiry of Nifty 50 contracts.

This will take effect on July 7, 2023. The first Friday expiry of the Nifty Bank's contracts will take place on July 14.

Expiry of Nifty Bank's weekly contracts will now take place on Friday. In case Friday is a trading holiday, the expiry will take place on the previous day, i.e., Thursday.

Same is with the monthly contracts, which will now expiry on the last Friday of every month instead of last Thursday. The Thursday expiry will happen only the last Friday of the month happens to be a trading holiday.

As of July 6, the expiry date and maturity date for all existing F&O contracts will be revised / postponed to Friday. NSE has also highlighted two case studies to make it easier for traders:

Case 1:

If the expiry / maturity date of the existing contract is July 13, 2023, which happens to be a Thursday, it will be postponed to Friday, July 14, 2023.

Case 2: If the expiry date of the existing contract maturing on the last Thursday of the month, i.e. August 31, 2023, the same will be preponed to the last Friday of the month, which will be August 25, 2023.

Any new contract created after July 6, 2023 will be created based on the revised expiry days. Clearing corporations will inform about the settlement schedules separately.

"This is the first time we are seeing the NSE respond to something that the BSE has launched, " said Siddharth Bhamre, Head-Research at Religare Broking. He further added that expiries being spread across days - Thursday for the Nifty 50 and Friday for the Nifty Bank, will lead to more speculative opportunities.