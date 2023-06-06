Nifty Bank's weekly options contracts will now expire on Friday instead of Thursday

Earlier, all weekly options contracts on Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank expired on Thursday. No change has been made to the expiry of Nifty 50 contracts.

The National Stock Exchange has revised the weekly options expiry day of Nifty Bank's contracts to Friday of every week based on feedback from market participants. Earlier, all weekly options contracts on Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank expired on Thursday. No change has been made to the expiry of Nifty 50 contracts.

This will take effect on July 7, 2023. The first Friday expiry of the Nifty Bank's contracts will take place on July 14.

Expiry of Nifty Bank's weekly contracts will now take place on Friday. In case Friday is a trading holiday, the expiry will take place on the previous day, i.e., Thursday.