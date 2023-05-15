Nifty Auto index hits all-time high—here's what the outlook looking like

Experts say the auto industry has been doing exceptionally well, with year-on-year growth of passenger vehicle sales and auto majors reporting multi-period record profit. In the OEM space, analysts remain bullish on Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti, TVS Motors and Tata Motors.

The Nifty Auto index has been among the top gainers so far this year, led by a sustained rally in Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, among others. The index hit an all-time high on Monday after gaining about 11 percent this year. In comparison, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are sitting with positive returns of just 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.91 percent at Rs 14,037.50 at the time of publishing this report. From the pack, Tata Motors, up 3.13 percent, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, up 2.53 percent, Hero MotoCorp, up 1.55 percent, Eicher Motors, up 1.46 percent and Ashok Leyland, up 1.04 percent were among the top gainers.

However, some stocks including MRF, Maruti and TVS moved down. MRF was down 0.52 percent, Maruti Suzuki down 0.33 percent and TVS Motor Company down 0.32 percent, and these were the top losers on the index.

Key levels to watch out for

"The Nifty Auto Index has already witnessed a massive move since July 2022, as it has given a multi-year breakout and crossed 12,000 levels after December 2017. It has broken a triangle formation pattern and moved to a new all-time high, but at the levels of 13400–13500, the index faced resistance levels and saw a profit booking to its previous breakout level of Rs 12,000. It retested this 12,000 level 2-3 times, and then now it starts a new leg of the rally and broken 13400–13500 levels and reached to 14,000 levels," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

"Looking ahead, the indice will appear to be a likely target of 14,500 in the short term, with the possibility of reaching 15,000 in the medium term. However, the 13,400 level is the strong support level, and below this, 13,000, which coincides with the 20-day moving average, is expected to act as the next support level in case of a downside correction," Gour added.

"Considering the overall tailwinds for this space and the recent performance of all heavyweight counters, we expect the index to first head towards 14,500 and then a possibility towards a new milestone of 15,000 also cannot be ruled out in coming months," said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives at Angel One.

"The Auto industry has been doing exceptionally well. Year-on-year growth of passenger vehicle sales and auto majors reporting multi-period record profit and sales are indicative of a robust domestic market. The export market will remain sluggish not just for automobile companies but for component manufacturers as well, and this deficit will be absorbed by the domestic market. Despite witnessing the fastest interest rate hike, domestic auto purchase remains to be strong," said Sreeram Ramdas, Vice President at Green Portfolio PMS.

Here are the stocks that analysts are bullish on from auto sector:

In the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) space, analysts remain bullish on Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti, TVS Motors and Tata Motors.

Tata Motors' March quarter result was a strong beat across businesses resulting in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,600 crore. Consolidated net debt (auto) reduced Rs 13,800 quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43,700 crore. The Tata-group owned company is assumed to register improvement in all three of its key segments, including domestic PV (passenger vehicle), CV (commercial vehicle) and JLR (Jaguar Land Rover), on improvement in semiconductor chip supplies.

Analysts have maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 620.

Ashok Leyland is expected to be a beneficiary of the ongoing upsurge in the CV segment. While historically M&M's growth was largely driven by the tractor segment, now the automotive segment is also contributing a significant portion to the operating performance.

Eicher Motors posted a healthy performance in the fourth quarter of FY23. EML's price has grown at 2 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last five years from Rs 3,087 levels in May 2018, underperforming broader Nifty Auto index.

Maruti is expected to regain its market share on the successful launch of new products. Despite weakness in export volume, analysts believe increasing traction in its EV (electric vehicle) business augurs well for TVS Motors.

Key risks

Analysts believe that forecasts can be impacted if semiconductor chips shortage in the premium segment and geopolitical situation aggravates or gets delayed along with deterioration in macros.