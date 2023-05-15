Breaking News
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsNifty Auto index hits all time high—here's what the outlook looking like

Nifty Auto index hits all-time high—here's what the outlook looking like

Nifty Auto index hits all-time high—here's what the outlook looking like
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 15, 2023 2:12:13 PM IST (Published)

Experts say the auto industry has been doing exceptionally well, with year-on-year growth of passenger vehicle sales and auto majors reporting multi-period record profit. In the OEM space, analysts remain bullish on Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti, TVS Motors and Tata Motors.

The Nifty Auto index has been among the top gainers so far this year, led by a sustained rally in Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, among others. The index hit an all-time high on Monday after gaining about 11 percent this year. In comparison, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are sitting with positive returns of just 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty Auto index was up 0.91 percent at Rs 14,037.50 at the time of publishing this report. From the pack, Tata Motors, up 3.13 percent, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, up 2.53 percent, Hero MotoCorp, up 1.55 percent, Eicher Motors, up 1.46 percent and Ashok Leyland, up 1.04 percent were among the top gainers.
ALSO READ | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X