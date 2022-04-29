Foreign investors' stake in Indian stocks is down to a 2-year low

Last time the stake of foreign investment in the top 500 companies on NSE was lower than the current level, it was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the markets saw panic selling like never before. Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agarwal believes that this outflow may continue in the near-term.

One of the big talking points in the market is the falling foreign investor participation. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal believes that this may continue for some time more before the inflows return.

Last time the stake of foreign investment in the top 500 companies on NSE was lower than the current level, it was the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the market saw panic selling like never before.

So, when will the FIIs come back and is there more outflow left before that?

"It looks that directionally they might keep selling because the other emerging markets are much cheaper. So my understanding is that they might remain subdued or maybe sell at the margin for some more time," said Agarwal.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, while the Nifty rose 19 percent last fiscal, a closer look within the NSE 500 shows that the foreign institutional investor (FII) and domestic institutional investor (DII) purchases depicted divergent sequential trends.

Nifty 500 QoQ YoY FII down 40bp down 210 bps DII up 70bp up 30bps

FII holdings in Nifty 500 (USD billion)

While the domestic investors, on a quarterly comparison, increased their holdings in all sectors except capital goods, the foreign investors increased their holdings in only five sectors – metals, telecom, utilities, PSU banks and chemicals.

Check out the full interview of Raamdeo Agarwal on Youtube:

For the market action of the day, please follow our LIVE blog