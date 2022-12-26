The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The last time the index declined 5 percent in the month of December is way back in 1994.

The Nifty 50 index is down 5 percent this month as of closing on Friday. The last time the index declined 5 percent in the month of December is way back in 1994, when it declined 5.1 percent. Post 1994, the market has generally been cushioned due to a proverbial Santa rally towards the end of the year.

However, this time around, the index has corrected over 1,000 points from its all-time high of 18,888 that it made on December 1. Since then, bouts of profit booking, selling from foreign investors and resurgence of the Covid-19 threat dragged the index lower from their peak.

Since 1994, the Nifty 50 has declined over 1 percent only on two instances - in 2011 and in 2014, during which the index fell 4.3 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

So far in December, Divi's Laboratories and Axis Bank are the only two constituents that have managed to gain during the month. The other 48 constituents traded with losses with the 10 worse performers declining anywhere between 8-10 percent.

Most of Divi's 2.7 percent gain in December has come during Thursday and Friday's trading sessions.

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services expects FPIs to turn cautious in the near-term. Macro data in the US and Covid-related news will drive FPI flows to the market according to him. Until December 24, FPIs have been net buyers worth Rs 7,278 crore, according to NSDL data. However, discounting the buy figure of Rs 8,977 crore on December 1, which was mainly due to a slew of large deals, the FPI investment is at a negative Rs 1,699 crore.

Market expert Prakash Diwan believes that the correction is leading the market to a healthier zone from a valuation perspective. "January, I think, second week is when things start coming up in terms of earnings. And the market, will have some other triggers to look at as well. My sense is you just have to wait it out for this one week, which is going to be extremely critical and volatile," he said.

On the charts, Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects further downside on the Nifty 50 index. He wants traders to use any bounce towards 18,000 - 18,081 levels to use as a sell on bounce strategy. He expects the Nifty 50 to decline towards levels of 17,500.