Decoding the five-year underperformance of Nifty Smallcap index and what lies ahead

The smallcap index may have underperformed in financial year 2023. But that is not a one-off. The index, today, is at the same level as it was in January 2018.

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has risen nearly 70 percent during the same period. Even from its peak, the index is down 5 percent, while the Midcap index is down 9 percent. From its peak in January 2022, the Smallcap index has corrected 24 percent.

Analysis of NSE 500 companies

Over 60 percent of the NSE 500 companies are more than 26 percent off their life time highs which gives you a sense on why portfolios are not feeling like Nifty 50 index is nearing 17,600.

Are small caps presenting a buying opportunity?

Well the street must be hoping that the time has come for small caps post the recent pain and maybe with some good reason.

Between 2015-2019 Small cap performance was in-line with the Nifty 50. But then, there was a SEBI reclassification of Mutual Fund schemes which led to a move away from smallcaps and triggered the underperformance but there are enough reasons for smallcaps to now participate - one, financialisation of savings, two, more maturity in Indian stock markets, three, better disclosures norms and four, tax rate cuts announced in 2019.

India is currently on a firm footing with political stability, policy stability and also nominal GDP growth averaging 10 percent in past few years baring financial year 2021, which was a Covid affected year.

Steps made in the past few years should also benefit the entire economy and result in small caps joining in. Some other points that work in favour of small caps include ongoing move to organised vs unorganised, UPI and Fastag adoption, NCLT-led cleanup and finally benefits of a solid PLI-led capex.

To draw some inspiration here's a Warren Buffet quote: "Games are won by players who focus on the playing field -- not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard."

The Smallcap index is not a true reflection of what is happening in the broader market as it has way too many stocks, said Sunil Singhania of Abakkus Asset Management. He emphasized on the need for research and bottom-up stock picking while investing smallcaps. He also said that the index will not be a benchmark while investing in smallcaps.