English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsThis chartist believes US recession is not a trigger for Indian equities, lists potential sectors to bet on

This chartist believes US recession is not a trigger for Indian equities, lists potential sectors to bet on

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar   May 22, 2023 5:52 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index has rallied nearly 8 percent over the last one month and Shah expects this trend to continue as the charts, according to him, are "excellent."

market | May 22, 2023 5:52 AM IST
A potential recession in the US will not be a key trigger for the Indian market and that any such prospect has been priced in, Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Premium Research told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. "I think a lot of the recession has been priced in," Shah said, adding that the market knows what lies ahead in terms of the recession over the next six months.

"I don't think that is going to be a very big trigger," he said.
However, despite recession prospects being priced in, Shah expects the Indian benchmark Nifty 50 to trade in a range over the near to medium term, particularly with a negative bias. Describing the range, he said 17,800 on the downside and 18,400 on the upside will be the key levels to watch and moving further up from current levels, will be higher for the benchmark index.

The Nifty 50 index has rallied nearly 1,500 points from its March 20 low of 16,828, while the Nifty Bank fell 0.1 points short of scaling its all-time high of 44,151.8. Shah said that the Nifty Bank at current levels appears overheated as the entire recent rally was led by banking names. Although he is not negative on the space, but would prefer taking profits off the table.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index has rallied nearly 8 percent over the last one month and Shah expects this trend to continue as the charts, according to him, are "excellent." He further added that their working target on the Nifty Auto index is 15,000 - 15,500, implying a further 12-15 percent upside from current levels. "In case the overall market were to see some sort of dip in the near term, Autos are clearly a buy," he said.

Another sector that Shah is betting on is Real Estate, the index of which has also rallied over 7 percent in the last one month. He sees "substantial upside" in the entire real estate space even from current levels. "We recommend topping up on every and every single dip," Shah said.
While PSUs is another theme that excites Shah, he would want to remain cautious on the Metal space. The Nifty Metal index has declined 1.5 percent over the last month. Shah advised investors to “stay away” from the space as he believes that the sector didn’t do well in the good times and continues to be under a lot of pressure as the markets are pulling back.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda

Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda

May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are

Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are

May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X